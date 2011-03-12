AT&T's Atrix 4G Is Still Running At 3G Speeds

Photo: Steve Kovach, The Business Insider

The Motorola Atrix 4G has been available for over two weeks now, but AT&T has yet to activate its HSPA+ 4G network.Engadget found a thread on xda developers where an Atrix owner says he issued a complaint to the Better Business Bureau about the slow data speeds he was experiencing on his phone.



AT&T responded, saying they are still testing its 4G service, and haven’t turned it on yet. The response does not indicate when AT&T plans on turning 4G.

We experienced slow data speeds as well when we tested the Atrix for our review. The fastest speed we were able to record was 3.1 Mbps, which is about as fast as 3G when it’s running really well. Most of the time speeds hovered just above 1 Mbps.

Here’s the full response from AT&T:

AT&T Mobility (AT&T) received the above-referenced customer complaint and appreciates the opportunity to respond. Specifically, Keith Geissler complains that the recently released Motorola Atrix does not offer speeds anywhere near what advertised speeds claim. He is requesting activation of 4G services and removal of the cap on the Motorola Atrix services.

Account research regarding this complaint shows that AT&T is focused on delivering a wide choice of solutions and the best possible Smartphone experience to our customers. Be assured that AT&T has not “capped” the upload speeds on the ATRIX. The ATRIX is a HSUPA-capable device, and we currently are performing the testing and preparations necessary to ensure that, when we turn this feature on, you will continue to have a world class experience.

We ask that you please keep in mind; software is only one of many factors that can affect speeds experienced. Factors such as location, time of day, network capacity and facilities, can have an impact as well. Again, in order to ensure the best possible customer experience services will become available once testing has been completed.

AT&T sincerely regrets any inconvenience this issue may have caused. Please feel free to contact me directly at 952-XXX-XXXX if you have any additional questions or concerns in this matter.

Name: Sheila Utech, Customer Appeals Manager, Executive Response

