Amazing Declassified Photos Show The US's Final Preparations For The Nuclear Attacks On Hiroshima And Nagasaki

On August 6th and 9th of 1945, the United States dropped atomic bombs over the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, causing significant death and destruction in both areas. To this day, the bombings remain history’s only acts of nuclear warfare.

Many things are known about the sequence of events leading up to the dropping of the bombs, known as “Little Boy” and “Fat Man,” which were loaded onto aeroplanes on the North Field airbase on Tinian Island, part of the Northern Mariana Islands to the south of Japan.

Until recently, though, few photographs were available documenting the final preparations before the bombings. But newly declassified pictures shed additional light on the hours leading up to the nuclear attacks, showing how and where the bombs were loaded.

These chilling photos show us what it was like to prepare for one of the most important moments in modern history.

(First seen on AlternativeWars.com)

