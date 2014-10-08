Amazing Declassified Photos Show The US's Final Preparations For The Nuclear Attacks On Hiroshima And Nagasaki

On August 6th and 9th of 1945, the United States dropped atomic bombs over the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, causing significant death and destruction in both areas. To this day, the bombings remain history’s only acts of nuclear warfare.
Many things are known about the sequence of events leading up to the dropping of the bombs, known as “Little Boy” and “Fat Man,” which were loaded onto aeroplanes on the North Field airbase on Tinian Island, part of the Northern Mariana Islands to the south of Japan.
Until recently, though, few photographs were available documenting the final preparations before the bombings. But newly declassified pictures shed additional light on the hours leading up to the nuclear attacks, showing how and where the bombs were loaded.
These chilling photos show us what it was like to prepare for one of the most important moments in modern history.
(First seen on AlternativeWars.com)
Soldiers check the casings on the 'Fat Man' atomic bomb. Multiple test bombs were created on Tinian Island. All were roughly identical to an operational bomb, even though they lacked the necessary equipment to detonate.
On the left, geophysicist and Manhattan Project participant Francis Birch marks the bomb unit that would become 'Little Boy' while Norman Ramsey, who would later win the Nobel Prize in Physics, looks on.
A technician applies sealant and putty to the crevices of 'Fat Man,' a final preparation to make sure the environment inside the bomb would be stable enough to create a full impact once it detonated.
At the airfield, 'Fat Man' is lined up over a pit specifically constructed for it, from which it is then loaded into the plane that eventually dropped it over Nagasaki.
Workers check 'Little Boy' one last time, keeping the tarp on for security reasons, following a similar lowering procedure like the one done for 'Fat Man' three days later.
Once 'Little Boy' is ready, the Enola Gay, a Boeing B-29 Superfortress bomber, is reversed and positioned over the trench.
Using the hydraulic lift, 'Little Boy' is carefully raised and loaded into the belly of the Enola Gay.
From there, both 'Little Boy' and 'Fat Man' were flown over Hiroshima and Nagasaki, respectively, and detonated. World War II ended shortly afterwards.
(video provider='youtube' id='Z9v5sW6t0zI' size='xlarge' align='center')
