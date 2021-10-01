Nearly one in three JobKeeper applicants weren’t eligible for taxpayer support, the ATO has concluded

(Photo: Getty/ Bloomberg)

New analysis from the federal government shows thousands of recipients who triggered compliance checks were “not eligible at all” for the $89 billion wage subsidy.

It comes as the ATO continues to assess how it can reclaim funds paid to businesses that turned a profit while receiving taxpayer funds.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has consistently defended the scheme against criticism.

A new review of the government’s JobKeeper scheme found thousands of recipients who triggered compliance checks were “not eligible at all” for the $89 billion wage subsidy, sparking renewed calls to recover cash from the Australian companies that made false claims.

The new analysis, this time conducted by the federal government rather than other groups such as the Labor Party, found some employers had created fictitious staff and exaggerated their losses in order to claim the assistance during the national lockdowns in 2020.

The Internal documents from the Australian Taxation Office (ATO), which outlined ways to stop payments and recover cash, also stated it could not be sure of the full amount paid to those who were not eligible for taxpayer funds across the entire scheme.

It comes amid ongoing political disagreement around whether the agency should name the largest applicants and the amounts they received.

According to documents obtained by The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age under Freedom of Information law, only $194 million has been repaid so far under a compliance program, with the ATO preventing another $767 million from being paid in the first place.

The compliance reviews checked 13% of payments to more than 1.1 million JobKeeper recipients by looking at 113,019 applicants whose behaviour triggered automated alerts. It found 69% of these were eligible and 31% were “not eligible at all”.

It also found that 2% of companies that claimed the JobKeeper wage subsidy may have received nearly 20% of the taxpayer funds administered by the scheme.

Continued scrutiny of JobKeeper recipients

Since the start of this year, new findings have emerged around the uneven attribution of funds from the federal government’s $89 billion scheme, which was designed to keep businesses afloat and ensure they kept on their employees even if they were not able to work.

The wage subsidy was set up in late March 2020, after the government ordered businesses to close in the first national lockdown, and targeted businesses which forecast a 30% decline in revenue.

While publicly listed companies have disclosed their JobKeeper subsidies, thousands of privately owned businesses have not.

Media scrutiny of publicly listed entities forced some companies to repay all or part of the subsidies, including Domino’s Pizza, Super Retail Group, Coca-Cola Amatil New Zealand, Toyota, Nick Scali, Iluka Resources, Universal Store, Dusk, Healius, Nine, CIMIC and Cochlear.

Retailer Premier Investments, for example, repaid $15.6 million of at least $69 million it received last fiscal year.

These latest revelations from the tax office follow findings from the ATO made public in late August that showed $13 billion in funds were awarded to businesses that turned a profit.

This analysis showed that almost 200,000 businesses that received JobKeeper payments posted rises in business revenue during the first six months of the program last year.

Labor, which commissioned the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) analysis, said at the time the findings showcased a waste of government funds by the Coalition.

JobKeeper an ‘economic lifeline’

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has consistently defended the scheme against criticism, saying it was an “economic lifeline” that helped keep 3.8 million Australians in a job at the height of the pandemic.

The payments injected massive stimulus into the economy, with positive spillovers to consumer spending and employment, Frydenberg said.

“A Treasury review of JobKeeper also found it met its objectives, namely it supported businesses and job survival, it preserved the employment relationship and it provided much-needed income support,” he said.

Reserve Bank of Australia research suggests JobKeeper “saved” 700,000 jobs last year out of the three and a half million workers who received the pay subsidies via their employers.