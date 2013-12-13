Atmospheir Is A Quick-And-Dirty Contacts App That Helps Keep The Creepers Away

Startups have time and time again tried to reinvent the address book or create a smarter contact tool.

Well, now there’s another one.

Enter Atmospheir.

It’s a quick and dirty way to share your social presence with both personal and professional contacts.

When you first sign up for Atmospheir, you create a unique ID (the purpose of the unique ID is to prevent creepers from stalking you). People can only find you if they know your unique ID or get introduced by a mutual contact.

You then decide which of your social profiles — be that Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, LinkedIn, Instagram, or Hype Machine — you want to share with your personal and professional connections.

It seems to solve and simplify the whole, “Find me on LinkedIn, add me on Facebook, follow me on Twitter, and peep my favourites on Hype Machine.” That’s because it’s dead simple to explore someone’s social presence even if you’re not following them on that particular network.

For example, I’m sharing my professional profile with Atmospheir VP Vince Crumine. I’m not able to tell which profile he’s sharing with me, but he’s allowing me to see his presence on Hype Machine, my favourite service for listening to music. I wasn’t following him before on Hype Machine, but now I am, and I’ve already discovered loads of cool music.

And that’s probably my favourite part about Atmospheir — the ability to quickly and easily discover a contact’s presence across the Web. Given that it syncs with just about every social network, video service, and pinning service, it can be a great tool for discovery.

You can check out the app here and see screenshots below.

