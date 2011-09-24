ATM Thieves Skimmed $1,000 From A U.S. District Attorney

After being robbed of $1,000, U.S. District Attorney Jenny Durkan–the chair of the Justice Departments Cybercrime Committee–is taking the hard line on ATM skimming.



In a video with Western Seattle news station King5, Durkan admits she didn’t take the proper precautions when withdrawing her money. Though she noticed the “door” to the ATM had been tampered with, against her better judgment she went ahead and took out the money away because she was in a hurry and on the way to a trip.

“I thought of all people it wouldn’t happen to me because I take extra precautions and we process these people,” Durkan explains. “I of all people knew better.”

Before Durkan visited the ATM, a thief had mounted hardware to read her card’s magnetic strip. The thief also installed a pinhole camera to videotape Durkan as she entered her PIN. After taking this crucial data, the thief manufactured a card identical to her ATM card, then withdrew around $1,000 from Durkan’s account.

Durkan warns consumers that skimming equipment is cheap and readily available for purchase on the Internet. The FBI and Secret Service are also cracking down on the crime–a favourite among Eurasian crime syndicates–and offer tips for avoiding ATM cons, scams, and skimming on its site.

Video: Washington’s top law enforcer victim of new crime trend

