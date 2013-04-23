ATM Receipt With $1 Million Balance Shows Tale Of 2 Cities In New York

OK, so a lot of rich people live in New York.



We know that.

It’s not news.

But it hits home in a non-abstract way when it’s rubbed in your face at your local bank.

These two ATM receipts were discovered at a local Chase bank by my old colleague Tony Case, the special reports editor at Adweek. He gave me permission to publish his photo of them. They show that someone recently withdrew $300 in cash on a balance of $1 million, just after someone else tried to withdraw $100 on an account that had insufficient funds.

We don’t know why one client is a millionaire while the other is broke. The pair may deserve their fates. Or not.

But we do know that extreme, fixed, inequality is a recipe for disaster in a society that claims to be democratic and socially fluid. We’ll leave it to you to debate the merits.

Here’s the evidence. The pauper and the millionaire at the same ATM:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.