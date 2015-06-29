12 photos of shockingly long ATM lines in Greece

Julia La Roche

This weekend, there were long lines at automated teller machines across Greece after Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called for a referendum late Friday night to be held on July 5 to address an ultimatum from its European creditors.

Reuters reported that the lines on Saturday were so long that more than one-third of the ATMs ran out of euros and had to be replenished, a process that can take a couple of hours.

In an effort to prevent further capital outflows and deposit withdrawals the Greek banks will reportedly be closed “from Monday.”

To give you an idea of the situation, check out these photos of ATM queues being shared on Twitter: 

 

 

 

