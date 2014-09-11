Atlassian's Sales Are On A Tear, Up 44% To $215 Million

Atlassian co-CEOs Scott Farquhar and Mike Cannon-Brookes

Australian tech company Atlassian is on a tear, announcing at its annual conference in the US this week that its sales are up 44% to $215 million for the year to June.

The 13-year-old company has been on an open mission to chase growth and it appears to be succeeding recording significant year-on-year growth.

In the 2013 financial year Atlassian recorded a 35% sales increase to $149 million, the Wall Street Journal reports. .

Customer numbers are also growing, with about 40,000 companies now using the software, up from 35,00o in April.

