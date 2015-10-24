Atlassian's Mike Cannon-Brookes is listing his warehouse mansion for $9 million

Photo: Domain

Billionaire founder of software firm Atlassian, Mike Cannon-Brookes, has listed his Paddington mansion for $9 million.

Cannon-Brookes, 35, who topped BRW’s under-40 self-made rich list in 2014, bought the four-storey home in 2010 for $7.3 million but is putting it up on the market after moving to a $12 million 1918-era mansion in Centennial Park earlier this year.

Built in 1907, the warehouse-like home features glass plunge pool, atriums, rooftop gardens after being transformed from an antique emporium into a luxurious family home for Cannon-Brookes who lives with his wife and two young children.

It is expected to topple the suburb high of $7.75 million for a double terrace on Union Street that was purchased in 2006, according to Domain.

Here are photos of his incredible home below:

