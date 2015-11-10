Atlassian's famous company values, including 'don't #@!% the customer', are front and centre in its IPO filing

Atlassian’s long-awaited IPO filing is out.

The company founded by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, which will likely be the biggest IPO ever by an Australian technology company, shares its distinctively Australian values prominently in the IPO documentation, using this graphic:

Open Company, No Bullsh*t

Build with Heart and Balance

Don’t #@!% the Customer

Play, as a Team

Be the Change You Seek

“These values contribute to a culture that is open, innovative, dedicated to our customers, team-driven and long-term focused, all of which enable us to drive customer value and achieve competitive differentiation,” the filing says.

Atlassian is famed for its straight-talking, open culture in which the founders regularly walk the floor speaking to staff.

There’s a full run-down on the details of the IPO filing here.

NOW READ: ATLASSIAN, THE UNTOLD STORY — How two Australian young guns built a $3 billion company, headed for a US IPO

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.