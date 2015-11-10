Atlassian's famous company values, including 'don't #@!% the customer', are front and centre in its IPO filing

Atlassian’s long-awaited IPO filing is out.
The company founded by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, which will likely be the biggest IPO ever by an Australian technology company, shares its distinctively Australian values prominently in the IPO documentation, using this graphic:
- Open Company, No Bullsh*t
- Build with Heart and Balance
- Don’t #@!% the Customer
- Play, as a Team
- Be the Change You Seek
“These values contribute to a culture that is open, innovative, dedicated to our customers, team-driven and long-term focused, all of which enable us to drive customer value and achieve competitive differentiation,” the filing says.
Atlassian is famed for its straight-talking, open culture in which the founders regularly walk the floor speaking to staff.
