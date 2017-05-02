Atlassian's global expansion continues with the launch of a data centre in Europe

Scott Farquhar/ Sarah Kimmorley

Atlassian, the $6 billion publicly-traded collaboration software company behind popular tools like JIRA and HipChat, is expanding its cloud products as part of its mission to bring modern teams together across the world.

At the first European Atlassian Summit in Barcelona on Tuesday, co-founder and co-CEO Scott Farquhar, announced the global expansion of its cloud infrastructure in Europe.

“Today, more than 75% of new Atlassian customers start with one of our cloud products, which means our cloud infrastructure must be up to the task,” said Farquhar.

The global expansion of the cloud hosting infrastructure will start with the launch of a new data centre in Ireland.

“After migration to this new infrastructure, our European cloud customers will experience improved performance and reduced latency,” he said.

It is part of Atlassian’s plan to double down on Europe.

“Europe is a crucial market for us – in fact, four of our first five customers were from Europe,” said Farquhar.

And according to Farquhar, “this is just a start” as the company plans to add new cloud hosting regions following this launch.

Atlassian’s sales from Europe account for nearly 40% of the company’s total revenue, which totalled $159.9 million in FY17 Q3.

He also touched on cyber security changes which have been made its platform.

“We know data privacy, security, and compliance are extremely important to our customers, and we are investing heavily in all of these areas,” said Farquhar.

“To reinforce this effort, we’ve made a foundational change in our cloud platform over the last year and are now using Amazon Web Services (AWS) to host our services. This enables us to offer an increased variety of cloud deployment regions, with strong performance and local failover options.”

Last week, the company was forced to deal with two second security flaws. This first which affected its popular business chat app HipChat, while the second hit its corporate information sharing system Confluence.

Farquhar also said Atlassian will be making significant enhancements to how its products support DevOps, as well as a redesign for its user experience across its products.

“Our customers want deployment flexibility, and that’s why we provide both self-hosted and cloud-hosted options. Regardless of delivery preference – Server, Data Center, or Cloud – our goal is to deliver against the needs of our customers.”

The new features in its Bitbucket Server, Data Center 5.0, and Bamboo 6.0 are expected to make it easier for larger organisations that can struggle to adopt DevOps.

The changes to its user experience across its product line comes after the business listened to customer feedback, “and we’re taking action,” said Farquhar.

The redesign is the biggest change to its user interface to date.

The design improvements will include streamlined navigation across its various products, better “search” and “create” functionality, as well as better experiences across all devices.

The simplified design is expected to make them easier and more powerful to use.

“We also want customers to pick up work right where they left off and keep going, regardless of product or device,” he said.

Overall, Farquhar said the improvements are aimed to bring together the “complex workforce” where there is “scattered information, geo-political silos, a growing trust gap, and so much more”.

“We believe teams are the way forward. They are the superheroes that can bridge these divides by creating, innovating, and affecting change like never before.”

*The author travelled to Barcelona as a guest of Atlassian.

