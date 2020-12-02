This is how Atlassian plans to get to net-zero emissions by 2050 – including using renewable power and slashing business travel

Atlassian co-founders Scott Farquhar and Mike Cannon-Brookes. Source: supplied

Atlassian has revealed the plans it has in place to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

The tech giant plans to slash emissions from business travel and ask its suppliers to set climate targets.

This comes after Atlassian pledged to use 100% renewables by 2025.

So how exactly does a massive tech company plan to cut its carbon emissions?

Australian software giant Atlassian has been an advocate for sustainability. After pledging to use 100% renewable power throughout all its operations by 2025, Atlassian said it achieved its mission five years early during the 2020 financial year.

In September 2019, the company set out a plan to have net-zero emissions by no later than 2050 and has aligned its mission with the ‘Business Ambition for 1.5°C’ campaign where businesses pledge to help limit global warming to 1.5°C.

“We were one of the first Australian companies to sign the 1.5 campaign, making a massive commitment to transform our business,” Atlassian Head of Strategy and Sustainability Jessica Hyman said in a statement. “And with 5,000 Atlassians in multiple offices, countries, and continents, we will have to make big changes to our direct and indirect operations to reach this goal.”

Hayman also outlined the ways Atlassian plans to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. It plans to have an “absolute emissions reduction of 50% by 2025”, mainly through its use of 100% renewable energy.

“The other critical element is ensuring any of the buildings we own and operate run on electricity for heating and cooling (as opposed to natural gas or diesel),” Hayman said.

It comes as Atlassian builds a new headquarters in Sydney – set to be the tallest hybrid timber building in the world – which will use 100% renewable energy.

Another step in Atlassian’s plan is to slash emissions from business travel 25% by 2025, particularly with flights. To do this, the company is working to change its travel policy and team behaviour now that its employees are able to choose where they work, and could potentially discuss renewable aviation fuels among airlines.

The third mission is get 65% of its suppliers to have science-based climate targets by the 2025 financial year.

Atlassian hopes that through sharing its experiences with reduced its emissions, other businesses will decide to set science based targets as well.

“We know the path to net-zero isn’t clear – there are a lot of open questions,” Hyman said. “We can’t refuse to act just because we don’t have all the answers. The not knowing, and doing it anyway, is what leadership looks like.”

She added that a whole range of other issues still need to be addressed to solve climate change – such as racial, gender and socio economic inequalities – which will require involvement from government and communities.

“This is our moment to inspire innovation. To stand up and show what’s possible,” Hyman said. “Together, let’s fight for a better future, for the planet and the people living on it.”

