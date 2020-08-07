'An amazing opportunity': Atlassian has announced that it won't require employees to go back to the office, even after the pandemic

Atlassian co-founders Scott Farquhar and Mike Cannon-Brookes. Source: supplied

Atlassian is longer requiring workers to go back to the office.

Employees will be able to decide whether they want to work from home, in the office, or both.

“While this time has been challenging, it has also presented us with an amazing opportunity to keep pushing further on this flexible way of working-and stretch our imaginations to build what work could look like,” Atlassian co-CEO Scott Farquhar said.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Atlassian is longer requiring its workers to go back to the office.

The software giant is letting employees choose where they work – whether that is at home, in the office or a combination of the two.

Atlassian dubbed this new way of working ‘TEAM Anywhere’ which includes the three elements of “talent everywhere”, “work flexibly” and “reimagine teamwork”.

‘Talent everywhere’, the company says, means seeking diverse talent across global hubs. ‘Work flexibly’ is about employees customising their own routines so that it works best for both their personal and professional life. Each worker will be allowed to choose where, when and how they do their best work within the bounds of their teams. For Atlassian, it will be about measuring outcomes rather than clocking hours.

And, finally, the ‘reimagine teamwork’ element is about teams working effectively and collaboratively both digitally and in person.

In an internal blog post, Atlassian co-CEO Scott Farquhar said 2020 has been a year of change and has radically shifted how people work. But it has also presented an opportunity to further explore flexible working.

“While COVID-19 has turned our worlds upside down, it’s also accelerated goals Atlassian has had for some time,” he said. “For years, we’ve been working as a highly distributed global company, experimenting with fully remote teams, and iterating on practices that are essential for building diverse distributed teams.

“While this time has been challenging, it has also presented us with an amazing opportunity to keep pushing further on this flexible way of working – and stretch our imaginations to build what work could look like and how we can clear barriers for us to do the best work of our lives.

“We will no longer be held back by the old way of doing things – being cautious, fiercely protecting our norms and not reaching great talent beyond our offices.”

Farquhar believes the post-COVID world will see a rise in distributed work across all industries and Atlassian wants to lead this practice.

“Our products help teams collaborate from anywhere, and our practices and learnings can help usher our customers into the future of work with us,” he said. “But we can’t coach from the sidelines, we need to walk the walk – one mile in front of our customers. We need to run into the obstacles before they do, and clear them by building world-class solutions.”

Atlassian’s announcement comes after it revealed plans to build a 40-storey (180 metre) building as its new headquarters in Sydney. It will be the tallest hybrid timber building in the world and is slated for completion in 2025.

READ MORE:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.