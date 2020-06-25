Atlassian is building the world's tallest hybrid timber building in Sydney as its new headquarters. Here's what it will look like.

Atlassian’s new headquarters.

Atlassian has revealed plans to build a 40-storey building as its new headquarters in Sydney.

At 180 meters, this will be the tallest hybrid timber building in the world.

The building will be located in a new tech precinct in inner Sydney.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Aussie tech behemoth Atlassian revealed plans to build the world’s tallest hybrid timber building in Sydney, which will serve as its new headquarters.

The building will be around 40 storeys high (180 metres) and will be the base for 4000 Atlassian employees when construction finishes in 2025. It’s part of the New South Wales Government’s plan develop a new tech precinct at Central station, expected to host 25,000 workers.

Atlassian is the first anchor tenant to sign up to the plan, with construction of its building set to bring more than $1 billion a year to the Australian economy.

The Railway Square YHA will be revamped and incorporated into the lower level of the building. Also working its way into the building is the heritage Parcels Shed at the YHA which was used to dispatch parcels from Central back between 1912 and the 1980s.

An aerial view of the building.

Atlassian Co-Founder and Co-CEO Scott Farquhar said in a statement the precinct will bring jobs, ideas and innovation.

“If you want to work in tech – this is the place you will want to be,” he said. “Sydney has the potential to be one of the world’s leading technology cities and the creation of a tech precinct sends a loud signal that we’re in the race to take a slice of the world’s most valuable market. That’s an exciting place to be.”

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said it was “fitting” that Atlassian has its headquarters in Sydney, as an Aussie success story.

“Tech Central will rival Silicon Valley as the place to be,” she said.

Although, Melbourne does have a strong foot in the tech sector, home to more than 8,000 information and communications technology companies, and more than half of Australia’s top 20 tech companies, according to Invest Victoria.

Companies including Slack, GoPro, Airwallex and Afterpay are based in Melbourne.

Atlassian’s new headquarters is all about energy efficiency

Atlassian signed on New York-based architects SHoP, and Aussie based BVN for the design of its new building.

The site will be made with timber and feature a steel and glass facade, with indoor and outdoor spaces. It will focus on energy efficiency, aiming to have 50% less carbon emissions than traditional construction projects, have 50% less energy consumption, and use 100% renewable energy.

The building’s facade is it pièce de résistance, built around a steel exoskeleton. The facade system will generate electricity and have self-shading abilities to reduce the heat indoors. Plus, there will be car parking spots integrated into the design.

The workspace in Atlassian’s new building

Farquhar added that the project comes at an important time during the pandemic.

“Projects like these will help the state and the nation bounce back from the massive impact of COVID-19,” he said.

He added that the building will be “purpose built for the future of work”.

“Even with a highly distributed workforce, we’ll need a place to come together,” he said. “Now we can design this space especially for these new ways of working.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.