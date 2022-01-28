Atlassian shares have surged after it delivered second quarter revenue of $688.5 million, well ahead of analyst expectations. Photo: Getty Images

Atlassian shares rose as much as 10% in late Nasdaq Trading on Thursday in the US on the release of the company’s second quarter results.

The company posted second quarter revenue of $US688.5 million, up 37% on the same quarter last year.

Atlassian co-CEOs said the jump is a new record that illustrates the company’s progress and commitment to “innovation in the cloud”.

Shares in Atlassian rose as much as 10% in late Nasdaq trading on Thursday in the US after the software-as-a-service giant delivered healthy second quarter results that came in ahead of even the most optimistic of analyst expectations.

Atlassian shares rallied after the company posted second quarter revenue of $US688.5 million, up 37% on the same quarter last year, while total customers rose to 194,000, an increase of more than 11,600 users through the quarter.

Atlassian co-founders and CEOs Scott Farquhar and Mike Cannon-Brookes said the jump is a new record that illustrates the company’s progress and commitment to “innovation in the cloud”.

“Through the strength of our cloud platform, we’re delivering customers powerful new products like Jira Service Management, which unleashes the potential of technical teams in the ITSM market,” Cannon-Brookes said.

“This is one example of the value we deliver to organisations large and small across the Fortune 500,000 to power their most mission-critical workflows,” he said. “We’re excited to continue that momentum in the second half of fiscal year 2021.”

At the close of the quarter, Atlassian’s operating income was $US27.7 million, with a 6% margin, down from the $US41.8 million for the second quarter of 2020. Net loss per diluted share came in at $US2.49 for the quarter, up on the $US0.49 tallied in the second quarter of 2020.

For the full fiscal year, Atlassian expects subscription revenue — which accounts for about 86% of the firm’s total revenue — will jump by about 50%, up from earlier forecasts that pegged the increase to sit in the mid-40s.

In a letter to shareholders, Cannon-Brookes and Farquhar steered focus toward enterprise subscription growth, and the increasing uptake of its partner program and app marketplace.

“Partners are critical to our long-term success. What’s more, they see Atlassian Cloud as being critical to their success and are embracing the new opportunities around migrations, sales, and app development it provides,” the co-CEOs wrote.

“And the numbers bear this out: Cloud sales from our Channel Partners in Q2 were up 131% year-over-year.”

The pair say that customers add roughly 28,000 apps to their Atlassian products every week, and that adoption of the company’s cloud apps is tracking faster than adoption of the company’s actual cloud products.

“Cloud apps now account for nearly 50% of Atlassian Marketplace listings overall, with over 70% of Jira and Confluence Cloud customers having at least one app installed,” they wrote.

“Apps are tightly correlated with customer loyalty because of the additional value they help customers realise. We’ll continue to make the right moves to grow our offerings and invest in the success of our 1,250+ Marketplace Partners.”

As part of the earnings call, Atlassian announced that it had also moved to acquire the virtual agent start-up “Percept.ai” in a bid to bolster its “investments in automation and machine learning”.

“As part of Jira Service Management, Percept.ai’s virtual agent technology will automate day-to-day support interactions,” the co-CEOs said.

“Its AI engine analyses intent, sentiment, and context to personalize interactions, and when necessary, seamlessly transitions conversations to human agents. With the robots taking the rote aspects of their job support staff can focus on process improvements and other forward-looking work.”

The Atlassian co-founders also took the opportunity to tout their approach to the future of work, with a recruitment call centred around the popularity of their newly-implemented “TEAM Anywhere” program, which has seen more than a quarter of the company’s Sydney-based workforce abandon the metropolis in favour of the regions.

“We believe this has helped shield Atlassian from the massive employee attrition many other companies are experiencing,” Cannon-Brookes and Farquhar wrote.

“It also means Atlassian is recruiting the most talented people to support our goals, even if they don’t turn up to an office every day. Over 40% of the new Atlassians hired in calendar 2021 live more than two hours away from the nearest Atlassian office,” they wrote.

“That number will keep growing as we ramp up the pace of hiring over the next several quarters.”