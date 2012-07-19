INSIDE ATLASSIAN: This Is Where They Make The Software That Software Makers Use

We recently got a chance to take a look at the San Francisco office of Atlassian, a company whose software helps programmer write software.
It just named Doug Burgum, the founder of Great Plains Software, and its chairman. cofounder Mike Cannon-Brooke, was in town from Sydney. Cannon-Brookes and Atlassian president Jay Simons showed me around the office, which occupies a huge warehouse in San Francisco’s SoMa district.
Teams here work on products like HipChat and Jira. It’s the second-largest office after Atlassian headquarters in Sydney. Atlassian also has offices in the Netherlands, Poland, Malaysia, and Brazil.
The risers accommodate all-hands meetings. Communication is important for a company that's distributed around the world.
Atlassian acquired HipChat, an online collaboration tool, and kept the team intact. They have a corner on the second floor.
Most of the conference rooms have glass walls. Cannon-Brookes tells me they realised they needed to have a private space for board meetings, so they retrofitted this room for the purpose.
Like some of our colleagues at Business Insider, Atlassian president Jay Simons works at a standing desk.
Mary, a technical writer at Atlassian, gives her dog, Moxie, a snack. There are eight dogs who regularly come to work at Atlassian.
