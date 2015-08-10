ATLASSIAN: Sales people 'break' tech companies

Atlassian co-founders Mike Cannon Brookes and Scott Farqhuar. Photo: Supplied

Not one of Atlassian’s 1000 employees is a salesperson.

Founders Scott Farquhar and Mike Cannon-Brookes don’t believe a sales team is the right fit for the enterprise tech company.

“We had a hunch early on that salespeople break software companies,” Cannon-Brookes told the AFR, adding back in 2002 when they launched the company, they couldn’t afford sales people.

“But convincing people this model would work has probably been the biggest struggle we’ve had. We’ve had a lot of smart people who wouldn’t join the company or give us money or advise us because it made no sense to them.”

Instead of coughing up for sales salaries and commissions, the pair decided to sell their software solutions online, a move that also kept costs down and allowed them to scale.

There’s more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.