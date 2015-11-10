ATLASSIAN IPO: Employees at the $3 billion tech company get five paid days to volunteer every year

Wikimedia Commons Habitat for Humanity volunteers.

Atlassian, the enterprise software company behind collaboration tools like JIRA, Confluence, and HipChat, wants its employees to give back to their communities.

That’s why the company gives its full-time employees five days of paid leave every year to volunteer with the charitable nonprofit organisation of their choice, as discussed in the company’s IPO prospectus, filed earlier today.

Not long after its 2002 founding, Atlassian adopted the “1-1-1” corporate philanthropy model embraced by Silicon Valley companies like Salesforce, where a company pledges to donate 1% of annual profits, 1% of employee time, and 1% of company equity to charity.

Indeed, Atlassian has the Atlassian Foundation, its charitable nonprofit arm, which the company says has given to organisations like Habitat for Humanity or its own Room to Read literacy program for childhood literacy in the developing world.

“Over the years, we have donated an aggregate of $US5.8 million to charities and over 37,000 [software] licenses worth more than $US100 million to non-profit, academic and open source organisations,” Atlassian says in its IPO filing.

In late 2014, Atlassian teamed up with Salesforce to create “Pledge 1%,” an initiative to get other tech companies on board with that “1-1-1” concept.

“‘Be the change you seek'” is not only a core company value, but a guiding principle for our charitable efforts. We will endeavour to stay true to these values and continue our efforts to make a sustainable difference to the world,” Atlassian says in the IPO filing.

