Atlassian now lets you book an Uber through hipchat

Atlassian, the Australian tech company which listed on the New York Stock Exchange last year with an $8 billion valuation, has put an Uber add-on into its core office communications tool, Hipchat.

You can now book, track, and join Uber rides with colleagues inside HipChat.

Announcing the move on the Hipchat blog, Sean Regan, ‎head of product marketing, says the add-on is currently in beta testing, and everyone’s welcome to try it.

“Business is about teams, and while it’s quite simple to order an Uber for one person, it can be a laborious task to round up several colleagues to take a trip across town for a meeting, get to and from the office safely, or attend networking events with your team,” Regan says on the blog.

“This integration will keep your team moving and connected. Instead of pulling out your phone and bouncing between apps, Uber is right where you need it directly in message. Catching a ride is a cinch, and rounding up employees for an event now takes no more than just a click.”

He reveals that Atalassian’s a major Uber user and even covers the cost of booking a car when an employee isn’t uncomfortable leaving the office alone after dark.

He says it’s great for when you’ve organised an off-site meeting and need to round up the team to get them there.

Here’s Hipchat’s example of how it works:

Here’s Regan explaining how to set up the add-on:

1. Since HipChat Connect is still in beta, your group admin must enable HipChat Connect for your entire group before installing this add-on. Learn how to enable HipChat Connect. 2. Now you’re ready to go! First go here, and click “Get it now” at the top. If you are not yet signed into HipChat, you’ll be asked to log in. 3. Then choose which HipChat room to put the Uber add-on into. Don’t worry – you can add it to as many rooms as you’d like! 4. Click “Install” and you’re done! You’ll see notification in the HipChat room you chose that says the add-on has been installed.

Atlassian bought Hipchat in March 2012 after its launch in 2010.

