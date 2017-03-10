Mike Cannon-Brookes says he's been deluged with support from companies after his chat with Elon Musk on Australia's energy challenge

Mike Cannon-Brookes (R) with his co-founder Scott Farquhar. Image: Atlassian.

Atlassian co-founder and co-CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes has been swamped with expressions of support from Australian businesses after Elon Musk promised to fix Australia’s blackout problems in 100 days for $198 milllion, or it would be free.

Cannon-Brookes told Business Insider in an email:

I’ve been inundated with support — my phone is on fire! Both from individuals in terms of “hell yes!” and from corporates who are asking: “Can we buy power? Can we contribute dollars? I’m excited and pumped to make this happen.

The energy conversation with Musk stems from a comment made by the company’s energy products vice-president Lyndon Rive, who said earlier that a roll-out of up to 300 megawatts of grid-scale battery storage could be achieved in just 100 days at a cost of about $66 million per 100 megawatts, and would be enough to prevent a blackout from occurring.

This piqued the interest of Atlassian co-founder and co-CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes.

“Lyndon & @elonmusk – how serious are you about this bet? If I can make the $ happen (& politics), can you guarantee the 100MW in 100 days?” he tweeted.

In return Musk gave him a promise that is worth $198 million.

“@mcannonbrookes Tesla will get the system installed and working 100 days from contract signature or it is free. That serious enough for you?” he replied.

Cannon-Brookes was ecstatic.

“@elonmusk legend! ☀️ You’re on mate. Give me 7 days to try sort out politics & funding. DM me a quote for approx 100MW cost – mates rates!” he tweeted.

