Atlassian Founder Mike Cannon-Brookes Has Ordered A Tesla Because It's The iPhone Of Cars

Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes has just ordered a Tesla because he thinks “it’s like an iPhone on wheels”.

Tesla was finally launched for sale in Australia in May after its Model S was released in the US in June 2012.

The electric sedan comes with a base price of just under $100,000 and orders will be fulfilled in Australia from this month.

Cannon-Brookes said it wasn’t just the 17-inch display which attracted him, it was the completely different experience he had driving.

Pointing to what it was like when the first iPhone was released, he said when every other car manufacturer copies Tesla it’s going to “move the world forward”.

“You get back in a normal old car and you think wow, why don’t the handles work like that? Why doesn’t my phone unlock the car? It should just happen,” he said, adding: “We have the technology they’ve just put it all together in a nice package and everyone is scrambling to catch up.”

