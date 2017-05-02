Atlassian Marketplace has surpassed $250 million in sales

Scott Farquhar (L) and Mike Cannon-Brookes (R)/ Supplied

Atlassian Marketplace has generated over $250 million in total sales since its beginning in 2012 — $100 million of which was achieved in the past year alone.

The announcement was made by co-founder and co-CEO Scott Farquhar at the Atlassian Summit 2017 in Barcelona on Tuesday.

Atlassian Marketplace, a developer ecosystem powering collaboration in teams located around the world, now has over 3,000 add-ons available on its platform, 700 of which were added just last year.

“By collaborating with add-on vendors and technology partners, we are able to deliver awesome products that we couldn’t make alone,” says Farquhar.

“With the Atlassian Marketplace, teams are able to extend and customize Atlassian products to fit their precise needs.”

“We will continue to invest in the tools, resources, and infrastructure to help our vendors gain even greater market traction.”

Atlassian, now a $6 billion publicly-traded company, has been profitable since 2005.

*The author travelled to Barcelona as a guest of Atlassian.

