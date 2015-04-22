Atlassian just made a huge acquisition to build out video

Atlassian co-CEOs Scott Farquhar and Mike Cannon-Brookes

Atlassian has just acquired Blue Jimp, an open source video conferencing tool, for an undisclosed amount, as it builds out its video capabilities.

France-based Blue Jimp is the company behind Jitsi, a technology which will replace the current video chat technology in Atlassian’s HipChat product.

Atlassian is particularly interested in Blue Jimp’s Jitsi Videobridge which relays video rather than mixing it, a process which provides improved scale with higher quality video.

A bunch of Blue Jimp’s staff will join Atlassian to improve the video experience in HipChat.

“Blue Jimp brings a strong team of developers doing incredible things with group video chat, and we’re excited to welcome them into the Atlassian family,” Atlassian senior development manager Joe Lopez said.

“Blue Jimp’s technology and expertise will make HipChat stronger and enable us to expand our video capabilities, all while improving your experience.

“With all of our rapid growth, we have to continue strengthening the overall HipChat experience; we cannot rest on our laurels.”

Atlassian will continue to invest in the Jitsi open source community.

“The best way to keep Jitsi innovative is keeping it open and in the hands of those who created it in the first place: the open source community,” Lopez said.

“In order to maintain the spirit of Jitsi’s open source community, Atlassian and HipChat will continue to support and invest in the project. We’ve got real love and appreciation for the work Blue Jimp and Jitsi community have done.”

The companies have already started working on improving the video experience in HipChat.

The collaboration tool currently supports one-on-one video in its HipChat Plus and HipChat Server offerings.

