Atlassian Has Been Named Australia's Best Place To Work

Atlassian co-CEOs Scott Farquhar and Mike Cannon-Brookes

The good news keeps coming this week for the golden boys of the Australian startup community.

Overnight Atlassian was named Australia’s best place to work by Great Place To Work Australia.

Rounding out the top five, was trading company Optiver, Salesforce, media agency Universal McCann and cosmetics distributor MECCA Brands.

It’s been a stellar week for the Atlassian co-founders Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar who revealed on Thursday at the company’s annual conference in the US that revenue had grown 44% to $US215 million year-on-year.

“Our mission is to help teams in every company do the best work of their lives and achieve incredible results,” Atlassian co-CEO and co-founder Scott Farquhar said.

The company has grown to almost 40,000 active organisations using its products, adding 9,000 customers last financial year.

But the Aussie founders aren’t done yet, in the 12 months to June Atlassian opened two new offfices, one in Manila and another in Austin, Texas, bringing its total to seven globally.

It also went on a hiring spree, adding more than 300 new employees and taking its headcount to 1,000.

