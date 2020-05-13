Atlassian has acquired Halp, which makes help desk software that integrates with popular messaging platform Slack

AAP Mike Cannon-Brookes

Atlassian has acquired help desk company Halp.

Halp turns team messaging apps like Slack into an internal help desk and ticketing solution among for employees.

It comes after Atlassian revealed it has barely been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Atlassian has acquired a new company.

The software giant has acquired ticketing platform Halp, a system that turns team messaging apps like Slack into an internal help desk solutions for any team – say, IT or finance – that answers questions for other team members.

Once you add Halp to Slack, you can use an emoji reaction to turn any message into a “ticket” that tracks the progress and outcome of your request.

Steve Goldsmith, Head of Product, Integrations at Atlassian said in a statement that many teams are using messaging apps like Slack to communicate.

“And because Slack is the backbone of their collaboration culture, the more they can stay in the app instead of switching over to email or other tools, the more they can stay in a state of flow,” he said in a statement. “No context-switching, no prompts to log in, and for their IT teams, no extra maintenance burden.”

It’s one of the main reasons why Atlassian decided to acquire Halp, as companies seek tools that integrate with apps they already use.

Brad Armstrong, VP, Business Development & Corporate Development at Slack said the company was thrilled with Atlassian’s acquisition. “With its messaging-first approach to support ticketing, Halp is an outstanding tool for any team already collaborating in Slack channels,” he said in a statement. “We see enormous opportunities in building this business together with Atlassian.”

Halp is one of more than 20 companies Atlassian has acquired, including work management platform Trello.

In its third-quarter results in 2020, Atlassian revealed it experienced a “negligible impact” from coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the company reported an increase in its subscription revenue – up 47% year on year, added 6,261 net new customers and employed 359 workers during the third quarter. Atlassian co-founders and CEOs Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar said at the time the company plans to come out “stronger” amid global uncertainty.

“Turbulent weather and rough markets shake up leaderboards,” they said. “Amidst global uncertainty, we are committed to emerging stronger from this storm. We have an obligation to help teams around the world collaborate and thrive.”

