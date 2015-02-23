Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes says this one thing might be why you're not getting any capital for your startup

Atlassian’s Mike Cannon-Brookes.

Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes spent some time with The Australian online media editor Lara Sinclair and chatted about the company’s upcoming IPO and how innovation is fostered in Australia.

Atlassian is a $3.8 billion global software company founded in 2002 on a $10,000 credit card, so if anyone knows about starting up the hard way, it’s Cannon-Brookes.

Together with co-founder Scott Farquhar, the pair pride themselves on straight-talk, starting with a founding value of “Don’t f..k the customer.”

Here’s another gem Cannon-Brookes delivered to The Australian this morning, regarding why many startups relocate to the US when Australian capital doesn’t seem to be flowing their way:

“Capital is not the problem. Some people can’t get that capital, but I think maybe it’s because they’re running shitty businesses.”

Granted, it’s something that might be a lot easier for Cannon-Brookes to say now than in 2002.

But it also might not be a bad quote to put on your startup’s garage wall before you decide whether you’re ready to be let down by a VC because you haven’t done the proper groundwork.

Read more of the interview with Mike Cannon-Brookes at The Australian

