Atlassian celebrated a great financial year by building cities out of cardboard boxes and then destroying them

Atlassian is known for its employee experiences, regularly having themed team-building days of epic proportions.
This week the tech company gathered on an oval to play with cardboard boxes for their end of financial year celebration.
Company co-founders Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar Instagrammed the day.
Atlassian's Big End of Financial Year Bash is about cardboard war games. Awesome geeky fun! pic.twitter.com/W6iP8IXjYI
— Kellie Egan (@EganKellie) August 6, 2015
Atlassian employees striding onto the box wars battlefield.
Breaking up into teams, Atlassian employees built cities out of the boxes.
And then they prepared for battle.
It was a big mess in the end. Cannon-Brookes was just hoping it was paper recycling night in Sydney.
