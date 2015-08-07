Atlassian celebrated a great financial year by building cities out of cardboard boxes and then destroying them

Atlassian is known for its employee experiences, regularly having themed team-building days of epic proportions.

This week the tech company gathered on an oval to play with cardboard boxes for their end of financial year celebration.

Company co-founders Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar Instagrammed the day.

Atlassian's Big End of Financial Year Bash is about cardboard war games. Awesome geeky fun! pic.twitter.com/W6iP8IXjYI — Kellie Egan (@EganKellie) August 6, 2015

Atlassian employees striding onto the box wars battlefield.

So atlassian is about to have a box war at my work. This is going to be awesome. #atlassian #boxwar #holyshit #epic A photo posted by Adam Dangerbeard (@thedangerbeard) on Aug 5, 2015 at 7:40pm PDT

Breaking up into teams, Atlassian employees built cities out of the boxes.

And then they prepared for battle.

It was a big mess in the end. Cannon-Brookes was just hoping it was paper recycling night in Sydney.

