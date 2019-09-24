While the Australian government argued about almond milk, Atlassian pledged that its entire supply chain will be wholly carbon neutral by 2050

Atlassian has doubled-down on its climate action policies, announcing the entire business – currently valued at more than $US26 billion — will be net carbon neutral by 2050.

Speaking from New York where he was attending the UN Climate Summit, co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes told ABC’s 7:30 program that it made good business sense for companies to go renewable.

Responding to its comments critical of business leaders taking social policy stances, Cannon-Brookes lashed the Australian government for failing on climate and energy policy.

Just a few short months after pledging to use 100% renewable energy by 2025, Australian tech darling Atlassian has raised the stakes even higher.

Attending the UN Climate Action Summit in New York, billionaire co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes pledged alongside around 80 other businesses to go net carbon neutral.

“We’re here on Atlassian’s behalf to announce a new step-up in our commitments. we’ve previously committed to using 100% renewable energy by 2025 and now we’re committing, in line with a UN initiative, to be a net-zero carbon business by 2050,” Cannon-Brookes told the ABC’s 7:30 program.

“When it comes to the net-zero by 2050 commitment, that involves looking at our entire supply chain… things like data centres and transportation,” he said.

The announcement comes fresh off the heels of his attendance at the Sydney climate strike on Friday, with Cannon-Brookes arguing that there is no reason why other businesses should “stick their heads in the sand”.

“I would contend that it’ll be good for our profitability over the long-term,” he said. “Climate change is a huge problem affecting the global economy and busineses so anything that makes our business sustainable economically is going to be good for our shareholders.”

Under the #notbusinessasusual banner, more than 2000 companies from Australia participated in and supported the climate strike, expanding the movements reach beyond the school kids that started it. It marks growing support among the business community for positive climate action.

READ MORE: Photos show huge climate-change protests around the world, which have spread across continents as millions strike to demand action

“By the end of this week, we’ll have five of the ten largest companies in Australia, representing 20% of the ASX market cap signing up to 100% renewable energy targets. A lot of those businesses are doing it firstly for positive climate action but secondly because it’s going to save those businesses money to move in that direction,” he said.

The organiser of the strikes, Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, used her speech at the UN on Monday to lash world leaders for their inaction. Cannon-Brookes was quick to point out that Australia’s government had equally failed.

“There’s a lot of things we could be doing. We don’t have a credible climate or energy policy in Australia at the moment,” he said.

7:30 Report host Leigh Sales asked Cannon-Brookes what he made of comments from the assistant minister to the Prime Minister Ben Morton that businesses should keep their noses out of social policy.

“I think he also said something like you should leave the important issues to the government and then spent a week talking about whether almond milk should be called almond milk,” Cannon-Brookes responded, referencing an impassioned campaign inside the Coalition government to ban the use of the word ‘milk’ from plant-based substitutes.

“I obviously don’t listen to those comments. Climate change is affecting the Australian economy, it’s affecting businesses, it’s affecting individuals,” he said.

Asked what governments should do instead of bicker over the labelling of agricultural products, Cannon-Brookes was clear.

“I think the Government should firstly set concrete targets, both for renewable energy by 2035, and secondly, to how we’re going to get to a net-zero carbon economy by 2050.”

“Any policy at all with stability is the first thing that businesses would ask for. Where there’s no long term government policy that people can believe in, it means the price and premium for that thing goes up and makes it very hard [to go renewable].”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.