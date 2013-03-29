'Atlas Shrugged' Producers Somehow Raised Enough Cash For A Part III

Oh no, not again. It notched less than $8M in box office with 2011′s Part I and 2012′s Part II combined. But Atlas Shrugged producers John Aglialoro and Harmon Kaslow somehow raised more cash to funnel into the final instalment of the critically panned series.





Part III is aiming for a summer 2014 theatrical release with a script adapted by franchise writers Duncan Scott and Brian O’Toole, from Ayn Rand’s novel. Production and distribution company Atlas Productions LLC made the announcement today accompanied by another bizarre promo video:

More from Deadline:

Tom Hooper, Ang Lee, David Fincher And Steven Spielberg Eye Intriguing Movies

Amy Pascal Asks Hollywood To Eliminate Gay Slurs And Stereotypes From Movies

#1 ‘Oz’ Holds For $281.8M Worldwide Cume; Halle Berry In #2 ‘The Call’ Beats Carell-Carrey In #3 Bomb ‘Burt Wonderstone’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.