Atlas Iron shares exploded today

Iron ore. Image: Atlas Iron.

Shares in Australian resources company Atlas Iron soared today, trading up more than 20%.

The miner, whose share price has been hit by falling iron ore prices in recent months, was on a cracking run this afternoon hitting $0.203 a share a short time ago.

Assisting the rally was the higher iron ore price which was up 1.2% to $63.18 a tonne overnight.

Here’s the chart.

