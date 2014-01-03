Here Are The States That Everyone Moved Into And Out Of In 2013

Each year Atlas Van Lines, the national moving company, tallies up all the moves they performed for every state, and shows which states saw the most inflows and outflows.

They published their findings for 2013 today, and compiled them into a handy infographic.

States that saw the greatest percentage of inbound movers: North Dakota, North Carolina, and Texas.

States with the highest outbound move percentage: Connecticut, New York, and Indiana.

You can see historical data here. Last year’s top three were Washington DC, North Dakota, and North Carolina. The losers were Wyoming, Nebraska, and New York.

Check it out: (AEI’s Mark Perry was the first to post this)

