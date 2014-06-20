The Encouraging Reasons More Companies Are Sending Workers To The Midwest And South

Every year, national moving company Atlas Van Lines tracks where American businesses are relocating employees in the U.S.

Its recently published 2013 survey of over 350 corporate relocation professionals shows that 41% of firms saw an increase in employee relocations, and for the first time in seven years, it was mostly due to growth in the companies.

The most popular destinations were the Midwest and South, which saw above-average business growth last year:

A recent report from online job marketplace Thumbtack and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation found that the main reason businesses are growing in these parts of the country is the ease of compliance with the states’ tax and regulatory systems, which business owners say are much more difficult in coastal states like New York and California.

The average company moved 10 to 19 employees, and employee reluctance to relocate was 13%, far below the peak of 29% in 2009. And, for the first time in five years, housing/mortgage concerns are not the primary reasons for not moving, another result of moving out of the recession.

You can find the full report here and several more charts breaking down the data here.

