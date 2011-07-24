ATLANTIS: A Candid Look At The Most Extravagant Resort In The Caribbean

Sometimes, you want the razzle-dazzle of an over-the-top, stuffed-to-the-gills mega resort, where extras like fantastic restaurants, cool pools, golf courses, beaches, entertainment, and water parks are never far away.The number of rooms, lavishness of amenities, scale of the property, and range of features available are all taken into consideration when covering a megaresort.

We investigated the ins and outs, nooks and crannies, and hidden secrets of The Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas to find out what this monster really looks like. We learned that the hotel is crowded, overpriced, and filled with non-guests whom the resort lures in with its “Discover Atlantis” tours to gamble and shop.

Much like Disney World, plan to wait in line for just about everything — a serving at the buffet, a ride down the water slide, or just a seat at any of the restaurants.

That being said, its stunning architecture, exceptional water park, famous casino, three beaches, 11 otherworldly pools, and 21 superb restaurants make the 4,000-room Atlantis noteworthy.

No other resort, anywhere in the Caribbean, can compete with its dining or attractions.

The hotel opened on Paradise Island in the Bahamas in 1998

The Aquarium at the Great Hall of Waters at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort

It has 11 pools

The Pool at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort

Like this Mayan temple with four water slides

Waterpark at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort

Man-made beaches

And a mile-long water ride called The Current

The Children's Pool at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort

You can even swim with the dolphins

Dolphin Cay at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort

Here's the state-of-the-art fitness centre

Fitness centre in the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort

There's a game room for the kids

Kids' Activities at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort

And a stunning beach

Beach at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort

The massive resort has six separate towers

Beach at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort

The Royal Towers contain the Bridge Suite, which costs a record breaking $25,000 a night

Royal Towers Harbor View room

Coral towers is one of the original buildings; the property originally used the Trump name

Coral Towers Regal Suite Room

The Beach Tower, formerly known as the Paradise Beach Hotel, is the oldest building at Atlantis

Coral Towers Guest Room - Terrace View

The resort has hosted performances by Jerry Seinfeld, the Jonas Brothers, and Justin Bieber, among others

Grounds at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort

It also has a marina and shopping centre

Dolphin Cay at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort

