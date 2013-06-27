There's A New Illegal Drug Marketplace Called Atlantis And It's Making Cute Cartoon Commercials

We’ve previously reported on the Tor network, an anonymous collection of sites that exist in semi-secrecy, outside of the scope of Google, Facebook, and even conventional Web browsers.



You may have heard of Silk Road, a relatively well-known site on Tor for buying illegal drugs. For a long time it was the only game in town, but a new site called Atlantis aims to offer people a new anonymous storefront for peddling their chemical wares.

It appears to be differentiating itself with a heavy social media push for publicity. Check out this “commercial” for the site, in which a cartoon character named Charlie uses the site to score some marijuana. We first spotted it on The Verge.

