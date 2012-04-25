Atlantic City's New $20 Million Ad Campaign Downplays The City's Biggest Attraction

Photo: Shutterstock/Andresr

Earlier this month, Atlantic City launched a $20 million advertising campaign intended to make the town appealing to people besides gamblers.The campaign, called “Do AC” by Euro RSCG, features images of pretty young people lounging on the boardwalk and relaxing at a spa; the city’s main draw—its casinos—barely factors in.



The campaign is part of the city’s effort to target leisure travellers instead of gamblers as it struggles to stay afloat in the weak economy, according to AdWeek.

AdWeek writes:

Atlantic City has always focused on regional travellers, particularly those within a five-hour car drive. Beyond New Jersey, that includes Pennsylvania, Maryland and New York. Because of its proximity, AC’s appeal may grow in the eyes of staycationers. But the city still has to convince regional residents that its beaches, spas and nightlife are worth the trip.

Atlantic City isn’t the only tourist town overhauling its promotional materials. New Orleans, which has struggled to attract tourists after Hurricane Katrina, is reviewing its ad account for the first time in a more than a decade, according to Ad Week.

