MOVE OVER LAS VEGAS: Shotgun Weddings Could Soon Be Legal In Atlantic City

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The New Jersey assembly passed a bill this week that would eliminate the three-day waiting period for marriage licenses in the state, according to The Star-Ledger.The bill has to be passed by the Senate before it can become a law, but what this means in the long run for the Garden State is that Atlantic City could become a contender with Las Vegas for shotgun marriages.



Assemblyman Lou Greenwald (D-Camden), a sponsor of the bill, told The Star-Ledger the bill is intended to increase jobs and tourism in New Jersey.

So instead of east-coast dwellers chartering off to Las Vegas to get hitched, the option to drive down the Jersey Turnpike could soon exist.

If the bill passes, New Jersey would be one of 29 other states with a no-wait period for marriage licenses. Only Rhode Island and Connecticut are also on the east coast.

