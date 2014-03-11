Here's Where The Highest Rollers Sleep At Atlantic City's Water Club Hotel [PHOTOS]

Atlantic City’s Water Club is nothing if not deserving of its name. Fountains abound, along with pools, spas, and saunas all within a heavy tropical atmosphere.

It feels like a resort, with guests enjoying palm trees poolside without ever leaving the building.

But there are parts of the Water Club — a high-end property attached to the behemoth Borgata Hotel & Casino — that most visitors will never see. The hotel’s high-roller suites, called residences, are tucked neatly away on their own private floor, far above the pools and restaurants enjoyed by guests.

Up in the residences, there is a massive, private hot tub, 24-hour butler service, and a kitchen that serves meals delivered from any of the hotel’s gourmet restaurants.

The only thing residence guests must leave their rooms for is the casino floor, because that’s why they’re here at the Water Club in the first place. The residences cannot be rented for any price and are given free of charge to the casino’s biggest spenders.

That exclusivity is not a joke: The largest headliners to perform at the hotel will stay a couple floors below the Residences in beautiful, but far less well appointed rooms of their own.

