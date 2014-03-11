Here's Where The Highest Rollers Sleep At Atlantic City's Water Club Hotel [PHOTOS]

Robert Johnson, Megan Willett
Atlantic City New Jersey Revel Casino Resort 1Robert Johnson for Business Insider

Atlantic City’s Water Club is nothing if not deserving of its name. Fountains abound, along with pools, spas, and saunas all within a heavy tropical atmosphere.

It feels like a resort, with guests enjoying palm trees poolside without ever leaving the building.

But there are parts of the Water Club — a high-end property attached to the behemoth Borgata Hotel & Casino — that most visitors will never see. The hotel’s high-roller suites, called residences, are tucked neatly away on their own private floor, far above the pools and restaurants enjoyed by guests.

Up in the residences, there is a massive, private hot tub, 24-hour butler service, and a kitchen that serves meals delivered from any of the hotel’s gourmet restaurants.

The only thing residence guests must leave their rooms for is the casino floor, because that’s why they’re here at the Water Club in the first place. The residences cannot be rented for any price and are given free of charge to the casino’s biggest spenders.

That exclusivity is not a joke: The largest headliners to perform at the hotel will stay a couple floors below the Residences in beautiful, but far less well appointed rooms of their own.

The 2000-room Borgata and adjacent 800-room Water Club are hard to miss on Atlantic City's skyline.

The Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, left, and its sister property, The Water Club, right.

When guests first enter the Borgata, the massive hotel and casino complex connected to the Water Club, they're met with this incredible glass sculpture hanging over their heads by artist Dale Chihuly.

The Water Club hotel is attached to the Borgata but has its own swanky lobby.

The two hotel lobbies are connected by a few high-end stores, including Just Cavalli, Misura, and Hugo Boss.

Mega high rollers get to stay in one of the three residences in the hotel's top floors (or at high roller suites at the Borgata). This one, on the 32nd floor, has its own personal elevator.

This immense personal lobby is what guests see after they exit the elevator.

Let's take a tour, shall we?

That hallway leads you to a family table, right beside a fireplace.

Close by is the butler's kitchen, where all your food will be prepared by your own personal, 24/7 butler.

The butler is also the de facto bartender. Here's the wet-bar setup in the residence.

The residence has two floors. The two-story living room offers a glimpse upstairs.

It's filled with light and has hanging lamps and its own fireplace.

On the other side of the room is a dining table with gorgeous views of surrounding Atlantic City.

Here's the view from upstairs.

There are plenty of lounge areas throughout the suite, perfect for entertaining friends or guests.

Every suite has its own unique style.

Here's the residence's master suite with a nice queen-sized bed.

The bathroom is gorgeous with his and hers sinks and a giant bathtub.

Here's a guest bedroom in the residence.

The bathroom has marble tiles, his and hers sinks, and a bathtub.

There's also a nearby billiards table.

And a luxe movie theatre with huge TV and lounge chairs.

Guests at the residence also have access to a personal gym.

With amazing views of AC.

After working out, you can get massaged in your personal massage room. Just call up the front desk.

For those who don't gamble enough to get into of the residences, this is another one of the Water Club's suites.

Though you do not have access to a butler, you're well-connected to the front desk.

And the master bathroom here is amazing.

Just the shower is the size of some New York apartments, and look at all of those nozzles.

Here's the second bedroom in the suite with two beds.

It also has a gorgeous bathtub, two luxe steam showers, and vanity space.

Bored of the suites already?

You could always go hang out at the resort's indoor pool, complete with palm trees. It doesn't even feel like winter in here.

Children aren't allowed by the pool and are strongly discouraged at the hotel, so this is the ultimate place to unwind.

There's also a nearby lap pool with chairs set up to take in the sunshine.

Or head into the hot tub and look out on the city.

Looking to travel farther than Atlantic City?

