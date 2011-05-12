A Single Blackjack Player Won $5.8 MILLION At The Tropicana Atlantic City Last Month

Revenue at Atlantic City’s 11 casinos dropped 7 per cent in April, the 32nd straight month that the city has seen a decline in gaming revenue.



The Tropicana was the hardest hit. A single blackjack player destroyed their entire April by winning $5.8 million at their new high-stakes gaming tables.

Their entire revenue on all table games for the month was just $3.2 million, a 54% drop over 2010.

But they aren’t the only ones getting crushed. Two different high-rollers took $1 million (each) in one day from the Resorts Hotel and Casino. Also, the Borgata and Donald Trump’s Plaza casinos have each a seen a 33% dip in revenue.

Atlantic City’s gambling industry hasn’t seen a month of positive growth since August 2008.

