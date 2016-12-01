A deadly storm system battering the Southeast could spawn a tornado in Atlanta today

A life-threatening storm system is making its way across the Southeast Wednesday, with an area including Atlanta in its crosshairs.

On Tuesday in Alabama, three people were killed and four injured in a likely tornado.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch that will remain in effect until 6 p.m on Wednesday for an area including western Georgia, southeastern Alabama, and part of the Florida panhandle.

An earlier Tornado Warning issued by the NWS ended at 2:15 p.m, and so far there have been no officially confirmed reports of a tornado in the city or any major damage.

Early, unconfirmed images released on Twitter do suggest that a funnel moved across the city, however.

tornado over here in cobb by sixflags . pic.twitter.com/CZIEe63lsA

— Justice Ashanti :sparkling_heart: (@Gawjvss) November 30, 2016

A tornado was also spotted over Vinings, seven miles north of Atlanta, according to Fox 5.

Weather.com reports that today is likely the most active day for tornadoes in the US in over three months, with two dozen reports of funnel clouds across four states.

