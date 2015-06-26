The busiest airport in America is about to get a whole lot better

America’s busiest airport is about to get some much needed improvements to its domestic terminal.

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, home base of Delta Airlines, already has some pretty impressive features. Like a club owned by Jay-Z. And arguably more important — an average of 8.1 outlets per gate.

Yet, the domestic terminal has remained in roughly the same state since it opened its doors in 1980.

Proposal renderings for the improvements were released this week by Ricondo & Associates, the firm on contract with the City of Atlanta.

Renovations include a new atrium, which looks more like a mall than an airport…

Ricondo & Associates Skylights enable natural light to reach even the darkest corners.

… and a sweeping new terminal lobby with plenty of windows to let in natural light.

The gate areas will also see upgrades, with more seating areas. In general, it seems like a much more relaxing space than typical airport waiting areas.

On the upper level, a semi-transparent canopy will shield travellers from the fierce southern sun while still allowing light to reach the exterior of the building.

One of the most impressive features is what is being called a “composure area.” Just beyond the TSA checkpoint, this area gives travellers room to recompose themselves after being shuffled through screening.

The City of Atlanta has released a massive, 325-page request for proposals, which are due in August.

