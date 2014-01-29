13 Pictures From The Insane Traffic Jam That Has Atlanta Looking Like 'The Walking Dead'

The stories coming out of Atlanta are crazy — people are abandoning their vehicles on the road, a baby was born in a car stuck in traffic, and 800 kids are stranded in schools as snow completely paralyzes the city.

The scene resembles the giant traffic jam depicted on “The Walking Dead” after Atlanta is taken over by zombies.

One to two inches of snow fell on Atlanta Tuesday, bringing traffic in the area to a near standstill. Atlanta’s mayor has told people to stay off the icy roads, but thousands of people are still stuck. The dangerous road conditions have already caused hundreds of accidents.

The roads are so bad that schools in the area have suspended bus service. Parents are having a hard time getting to schools to pick up their kids, so hundreds of students might have to stay overnight.

Here are some photos of the insane gridlock:







Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.