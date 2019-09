Atlanta is in the midst of one of what will likely go down as one of the worst traffic jams in American history.

It started with snow yesterday that snarled roads all across the city, and it’s still going on, now into the 16th hour.

Here are a series of images that show what’s still going on..





















Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.