VIDEO: Atlanta Thrashers' Mascot "Arrested" In Desperate Marketing Ploy

Yesterday the Atlanta Thrashers drew national attention for a marketing campaign that saw their mascot “Thrash” get arrested for grand-theft Zamboni.



Thrash was reportedly distraught that his team was ranked 28th in NHL attendance despite being fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. He decided to do something to raise awareness and “stole” a Zamboni from the team’s practice rink.

The Gwinnett County police, who were in on the gimmick, engaged in a low-speed chase down I-85 that resulted in Thrash’s arrest. The Thrashers posted a news bulletin on their Web site at 8:10 a.m. Here’s the video:



Later in the day the Thrashers posted another video on their site as Thrash exited the courthouse. He was found guilty and will reportedly remain in jail until the team sells 5,000 more tickets to its December games. Here’s the video of the courthouse decision:



This is obviously an extremely creative marketing ploy by the Thrashers, but it also reeks of desperation.

