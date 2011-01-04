Desperate Atlanta Thrashers Holding In-Game Weddings (With The Mascot As Best Man)

The Atlanta Thrashers have tried just about everything to draw attention to their franchise recently, and most of the efforts have revolved around their mascot, “Thrash.”



The man in the bird suit was at it again last week, this time walking Cynthia down the aisle for her marriage to Daniel Pritchard during intermission of Thursday night’s game.

Thrash appears to be something of a romantic — last month he stole a team zamboni and cruised through Atlanta trying to help fans fall in love with his employer.

Here’s video of the wedding:



