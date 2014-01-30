Facebook Helped A Good Samaritan Rescue A Pregnant Woman Stranded In The Atlanta Snowstorm

Atlanta is experiencing what can only be called an awful and debilitating snowstorm, trapping people in traffic for hours.

Some people even slept on the floors of CVS and Costco last night, unable to get home. Others abandoned their cars and walked miles to get to where they needed to be.

Social media, as it tends to do, has played a major part in helping people who need it most. SnowedOutAtlanta is a Facebook group that has attracted more than 46,000 members in less than a day, with people asking and offering everything from rides to food to moral support, NBC reports.

Craig Catalfu, a 25-year-old man, was one of those who wanted to help.

He posted this on the Facebook group:

He received over 60 comments, said NBC, including this one:

NBC reports:

Using a phone number sent to him from a person on Facebook, he found the car of Katie Norman Horne, who had been stuck in on the interstate for 12 hours with her 3-year-old son, Benton, with no water and only a box of Tic Tacs to eat. Horne, a Georgia native, was afraid to drive while pregnant in unfamiliar conditions. She agreed to follow Catalfu in her Ford Explorer, driving around 10 m.p.h. on side roads back to her home in Marietta, Ga., where she was greeted by her husband, Kevin.

As soon as Horne walked through her front door, she began experiencing Braxton Hicks contractions — a sign that she had been dehydrated.

She said if the Facebook group didn’t exist, she would still be stuck on the road with her son.

“Quite honestly, I’m pleasantly shocked by the kindness and goodness of strangers,” she told NBC. “I had never met Craig or any of these people who kept posting messages saying they were praying for me.”

By 11 p.m. on Tuesday, at least 400 people had been helped out by the group.

