Atlanta Got 1 Inch Of Snow And Everyone's Freaking Out

About an inch of snow fell on Atlanta on Tuesday, and the city is struggling to deal with the winter weather.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the light dusting of snow, and area schools sent students home early. Emory University closed down early at 1 p.m. because of the severe weather.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Cherokee County suspended school bus service for the evening because of the dangerous roads. If parents can’t get to the schools to pick up their kids, they’ll have to stay there overnight.

Traffic is a total mess — the snow has already caused hundreds of crashes and the interstates are gridlocked.

But still, the city is better prepared to handle snow than it was three years ago. CBS Atlanta reports that in 2011, a snow storm shut down the city for five days. Atlanta only had eight snow plows then, but now the city has 40.

People have been tweeting, Instagramming, and sending snow photos to local news stations, and we’ve compiled some of the best ones here.

















