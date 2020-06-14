A Black man was shot and killed by Atlanta police officers after they were called on him for sleeping in a parked car at a Wendy's drive thru and a scuffle ensued

Screenshot/Twitter Footage from outside a Wendy’s in Atlanta shows a police altercation with a Black man, who was later shot and killed.

Atlanta police responded to a Wendy’s on Friday night based on reports that someone was sleeping in a car and blocking the drive-thru.

Video from the scene shows an altercation ensuing between the man, 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks, and two police officers, with both sides grappling for a Taser.

The man gets ahold of one of the Tasers before attempting to run away, prompting a police chase.

The shooting occurred outside of the video’s camera frame, but the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Brooks died at a local hospital.

GBI is investigating the case.

Atlanta police shot and killed a 27-year-old Black man late Friday after someone called 911 to report that he was asleep in his car at a Wendy’s drive-thru.

The man has since been identified by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation – which was called in by the Atlanta Police Department to investigate the officer-involved shooting – as Rayshard Brooks, according to a news release.

Police were dispatched to the fast-food restaurant just after 10:30 p.m. in response to complaints that customers were being forced to drive around Brooks’ vehicle. He failed a field sobriety test, prompting police to try to take him into custody, GBI said.

Brooks resisted arrest and struggled with officers, one of whom used a Taser on him. Based on witness reports, GBI said that Brooks grabbed the Taser and was shot as he struggled with the officer over the weapon.

In a video from the scene that was shared on Twitter, Brooks can be seen in a struggle with officers. He appears to get a hold of the Taser and fires it at them before running away. Police chase Brooks with a Taser and gun before he is shot outside of the camera’s frame.

Fox 5 Atlanta reporter Emilie Ikeda shared scene footage that showed a large crowd gathering around the Wendy’s restaurant, where a protest erupted after the shooting, Ikeda said on Twitter.

Clarifying: Officers deployed tasers, man grabbed an officer’s taser and used it against officers, then police fired (unknown #) of shots, according to preliminary info from police. — Emilie Ikeda (@EmilieIkedaFOX5) June 13, 2020

Brooks was transported to an area hospital for surgery, where he died, GBI reported, adding that one of the officers was also wounded in the altercation and has since been discharged from the hospital.

Agents are working to identify Brooks’ next of kin and plan to hand over the case to the officer of Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard, Jr. once they wrap up the investigation, per GBI.

Since Memorial Day, thousands of people in Atlanta have protested the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. In some cases, people called for justice and an end to racism and police brutality, but in others, they torched police cars, damaged the CNN centre, and defaced buildings and businesses.

Six Atlanta police officers were slapped with criminal charges after body-worn camera footage showed them yanking a young couple out of a car, using stun guns on them, and smashing the vehicle’s window with a baton.

Ahmaud Arbery was also killed in Georgia. The 25-year-old Black man left his home in Brunswick and set out for a jog on February 23, only to be pursued by a white father-and-son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, and a neighbour, William “Roddie” Bryan. When they caught up with him, Arbery and the younger McMichael got into an altercation that ended with three shots that killed Arbery.

