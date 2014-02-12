Here's Atlanta's Plan To Avoid Nightmare Traffic As A Major Storm Approaches

The National Weather Service says a storm of “historical proportions” is headed for Georgia, and the “potentially catastrophic event” could bring “crippling snow and ice amounts.”

Two weeks after a winter storm generated outrageous gridlock in Atlanta and much of the state, officials are working to make sure this storm doesn’t cause a repeat of that scene.

A big part of the plan is keeping people at home. On Monday, the City announced all its public schools would close on Tuesday and Wednesday. Classes at Emory University, Georgia Tech, and Georgia State University are also cancelled both days.

The Municipal Court of Atlanta is closed today and non-essential City employees have the day off. Department of Parks and Recreation facilities are closed today and tomorrow.

That’s a smart approach — a major factor in January’s disaster was that just about everyone hit the road at the same time, so it didn’t take many accidents to create chaotic traffic.

Monday evening, the city mobilized its fleet of 65 salt spreaders and 60 snow plows, with crews working 12-hour shifts, which will continue through Thursday if necessary. They are focusing on priority routes like highways and bridges first, and will also respond to dispatched calls from police, emergency personnel, and citizens.

Fire stations and some police precincts are open to stranded drivers and those who lose power.

The city also recommends that residents stock up on groceries, gas up their cars, and stay off the road once the weather gets nasty. The Georgia DOT’s wording was a bit stronger, it’s telling the public “to refrain from all but absolutely necessary driving” until Thursday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.