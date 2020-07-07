Atlanta Mayor Lance Bottoms tests positive for COVID-19, says she is asymptomatic

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks onstage during the 10th Annual BronzeLens Film Festival Women Superstars Luncheon on August 23, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Atlanta’s mayor has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tweeted.

COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive. — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 6, 2020

Bottoms’ name has been floated as a potential running mate for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Her national profile has risen sharply since the death of George Floyd, with the mayor earning praise for how she handled the subsequent unrest in her city. Bottoms also fired her chief of police in the aftermath of an officer-involved shooting.

