'If you love our city, go home': Atlanta mayor condemns protests outside CNN building

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms urged protesters to “go home” after some shattered the glass entrance to the local headquarters of CNN, which also houses a police precinct.

“This is not a protest,” Bottoms said. “This is chaos. A protest has purpose.”

The mayor urged residents to vote “if you want change in America.”

Claiming protesters were dishonoring the life of George Floyd and violating “the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr.,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Friday condemned residents of her city who protested outside the local headquarters of CNN, which also houses a police precinct.

While most protesters were peaceful, some in the crowd of hundreds threw objects at the entrance to the CNN building, shattering the glass. Others defaced its logo.

Videos captured by local media also showed some protesters jumping on and throwing objects at police cars.

The last moments of @CNNValencia's live shot from the entrance of the CNN Center in Atlanta before he moved to another location. pic.twitter.com/B7ZlYyt6xz — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 30, 2020

The protests began as a response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday.

“If you love our city, go home,” she added.

REUTERS/Dustin Chambers People gather at CNN Centre during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. May 29, 2020.

The mayor was flanked by local musicians TI and Killer Mike, who urged their fellow Atlantans to stay peaceful.

Bottoms, for her part, said those who loved the city and it’s “legacy of black mayors and black police chiefs,” should just “go home.”

Atlanta has itself been the scene of high-profile killings by police. In 2019, for example, a member of Mayor Bottoms’ security detail, while off duty, shot and killed 18-year-old D’Ettrick Griffin. The officer was pumping gas when Griffin reportedly attempted to steal his vehicle.

Griffin’s family filed a $US5 million lawsuit against the city.

On Friday, Bottoms argued those upset over police brutality should express it at the ballot box.

“If you want change in America, go and register to vote. Show up at the polls on June 9th; do it November. That is the change we need in this country,” she said. “We are better than this.”

